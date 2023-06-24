Former India and CSK cricketer Suresh Raina has opened an Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He also shared snaps of the place and himself working in the kitchen. His former CSK teammate and Aussie cricketer Shane Watson congratulated him on twitter. Watson also enquired when the 'Raina Indian Restaurant' is going to launch in Sydney.

Shane Watson Congratulates His Former CSK Teammate Suresh Raina

Haha let’s do that brother! Regards to family 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 24, 2023

