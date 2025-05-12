The Netherlands National Cricket Team are hosting the UAE National Cricket Team in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Monday, May 12. The UAE vs Netherlands match is scheduled to be played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the UAE vs Netherlands live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans can watch the UAE vs Netherlands live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but they would need a match pass worth 19 INR. United Arab Emirates Women National Cricket Team Attains ODI Status, United States Of America Lose Women's One-Day International Recognition.

UAE vs Netherlands:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)