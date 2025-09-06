The Zimbabwe women's national cricket team will lock horns with the Namibia women's national cricket team in the final of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 on Saturday, September 6. The Zimbabwe Women vs Namibia Women ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia and has a scheduled start time of 5:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the Zimbabwe vs Namibia Women match is not available on the TV channels. Although FanCode has the rights of the Women's ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 in India and they will provide the live streaming viewing option for a match pass of INR 15 or tour pass of INR 29. Most Runs in Men's ODIs After Five Innings: From Matthew Breetzke to Temba Bavuma, Check Full List.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 Full Schedule

NAMIBIA TO HOST ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER🏏 Fixtures of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier! 🇳🇦 Capricorn Eagles (hosts) | 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe | 🇺🇬 Uganda | 🇰🇪 Kenya | 🇳🇬 Nigeria | 🇹🇿 Tanzania | 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone | 🇷🇼 Rwanda#CricketNamibia #WomenT20WCQ pic.twitter.com/Qpw5ClCQ0p — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) August 21, 2025

