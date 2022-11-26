Adelaide Strikers wins their first Women's big Bash League trophy as they defeated Sydney Sixers by 10-runs in the final of the WBBL 2022 at the North Sydney Oval on Saturday, November 26. Deandra Dottin was the star performer of the game as she scored a 37-ball 52 in the first innings and followed it up with a bowling performance of 2/30. Sydney Sixers lost in the final of the WBBL for the third time. Rachel Haynes, Australia Women's Cricketer, Retires; Plays Last Game for Sydney Thunders in WBBL

Adelaide Strikers Clinch Maiden WBBL Title

