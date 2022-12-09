The Governing Council of the IPL has invited bids from reputed entities to acquire the Media Rights for the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027, through a tender process as per the statement released by the Board of Control of Cricket in India on December 9, Friday.

BCCI Announces Release of Invitation of Tender of Women's IPL Media Rights

