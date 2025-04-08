Former Team India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha underwent a maxillofacial surgery recently. Wriddhiman, who retired from domestic cricket following Bengal's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 elimination, is not part of the IPL 2025. He was not part of the auction as he had plans of retirement this season. On April 07, he shared a post on Instagram revealing the news of his successful Maxillofacial surgery and admitted he is feeling better. He also thanked his fans for support as he shared picture with wife Romi alongside him. ‘Lekin Dimag Se Sare Paidal Hain’ Virender Sehwag’s Comment for Jats During IPL 2025 Live Commentary Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Wriddhiman Saha Shares Picture From Hospital Bed

