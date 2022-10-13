Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed unbeaten 66 off just 44 balls as Mumbai defeated Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2022 encounter. Jaiswal reached his half-century with a mighty hit which went out of the stadium. Mumbai eventually won the game by eight wickets.

Watch Video

Over the roof pic.twitter.com/wE0x6kTYwd — Yashasvi Jaiswal (@ybj_19) October 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)