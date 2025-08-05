The whole world is raving about the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which ended in a 2-2 draw between India and England, which even saw ICC Chair Jay Shah congratulate both teams for producing the most gripping contest in the history of the sport. However, Shah's statement did not go down well with former South Africa player Herschelle Gibbs, who took a jibe at the current International Cricket Council Chair, who earlier proposed four-day Test cricket for smaller nations. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 witnessed all five Tests go on to Day 5, which attracted audiences both on the grounds and screens. Interestingly, Shah-run ICC made it clear that India, Australia, and England will continue to have traditional 5-Tests series moving forward, in case four-day Test cricket comes into play. Check out Gibbs's jibe at Shah and ICC below. ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Points Table Updated: India Rise To Third Place in Standings After Win in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Herschelle Gibbs's Jibe At ICC

You guys wanted test cricket to be 4 days 😂😂 https://t.co/YsAcG45VXL — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 4, 2025

