In a major development, the India Champions players have reportedly decided to pull out of their WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) semi-final against Pakistan. The Yuvraj Singh-led side defeated the West Indies Champions by five wickets to book a spot in the WCL 2025 semi-finals. Pakistan Champions, led by Mohammad Hafeez, had finished on top of the WCL 2025 standings and as per the format, they were slated to face fourth-placed India Champions but with this decision, the WCL 2025 semi-final showdown is in jeopardy. India Champions had earlier opted out of their WCL 2025 opener against Pakistan Champions. What Will Happen If India Forfeits Upcoming Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Pakistan? Find Out What Tournament Rules State Regarding Walkover.

India Champions Pull Out of WCL 2025 Semi-Final vs Pakistan

FINALLY: Indian players have refused to play against Pakistan in the WCL semifinal scheduled for Thursday. NOW, BCCI AT LEAST NOW, STOP PUTTING CASH OVER COUNTRY. OPT OUT OF THE ACL MATCH AGAINST PAK. — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) July 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)