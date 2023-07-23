Harare Hurricanes will take the stage alongside Durban Qalanders in the 7th match Zim Afro T10 2023 on Sunday, July 23 at the Harare Sports Club. The match will get underway at 6:30 IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of Zim Afro T10 2023 in India and therefore, fans can tune in to Sports 18 Khel (Hindi) channel to watch the live coverage of the upcoming clash. Moreover, JioCinema will live stream the game online for free and hence, the Indian audience could enjoy the game on the JioCinema app or website. Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army Register 8-Wicket Win Against Bulawayo Braves

Durban Qalanders vs Harare Hurricanes Live

