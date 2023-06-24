A huge win for Zimbabwe in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers as they defeat West Indies to register their third consecutive victory and will now start the Super Six stage with a big advantage. After West Indies opted to bowl first, Zimbabwe fought with the bat riding on courageous performances from Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl and posted a score of 268 on board. West Indies never got to a good start and despite efforts from Nicholas Pooran and Roston Chase, Zimbabwe managed to edge past. Sikandar Raza starred with all-round performance with 68 runs and 2 wickets beside his name.

ZIM vs WI ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Result

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼🤩 The hosts register a terrific win over West Indies to assert their supremacy in the #CWC23 Qualifier 👊#CWC23 | ZIMvWI: https://t.co/wJIQndg4XH pic.twitter.com/l2Bw138Ngb — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)