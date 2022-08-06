Jaismine Lamboriya won bronze in the women's 60kg wrestling semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, August 6. Lamboriya was defeated 2-3 to England's Gemma Paige Richardson. With this, India now have 30 medals in CWG 2022 so far.

Bronze for Jaismine:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)