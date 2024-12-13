D Gukesh lifted the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 trophy in Singapore after winning the historic honour. The 18-year-old had beaten Ding Liren to become the youngest world chess champion in history and just the second Indian to achieve the feat after Viswanathan Anand. The Indian chess prodigy was handed the trophy and he lifted it up with pride and happiness. Confetti fell on him on the stage as he stood there holding the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 trophy with fans clapping and cheering for him. ‘From Grandmaster to World Champion,’ Video Goes Viral of D Gukesh With His Parents, Showcasing His Journey After Becoming FIDE World Chess Champion.

D Gukesh Lifts FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Trophy

Another Angle

