D Gukesh's mother kissed the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 after he had received it at the closing ceremony of the competition. The 18-year-old D Gukesh defeated the reigning champion Ding Liren to become the youngest to win the title, surpassing a 39-year-old record that Garry Kasparov had set. In a heartwarming video that has gone viral, D Gukesh was seen passing the trophy to his father who then handed it to the chess star's mother. She looked at the glittering trophy with pride and also kissed it. ‘From Grandmaster to World Champion,’ Video Goes Viral of D Gukesh With His Parents, Showcasing His Journey After Becoming FIDE World Chess Champion.

D Gukesh's Mother Kisses His FIDE World Chess Championship 2024

D Gukesh Passes FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Trophy to His Parents

🇮🇳 World Champion Gukesh D receives his trophy and immediately passes it on to his parents! 🥰#DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/sLJVTWujbR — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 13, 2024

