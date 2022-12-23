Dawid Malan has gone unsold in the first phase of the IPL 2023 auction. The England batter, who was once at the top of the T20I rankings, did not find any takers. He can still get signed if he is named in the accelerated auction.

Dawid Malan Goes Unsold:

Dawid Malan is next and he is UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

