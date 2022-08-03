Deepak Deswal will face Eric Jean in the round of 16 of Men's Judo Event at Commonwealth Games today, August 3 in Birmingham. The match is slated to start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network and DD Sports will telecast the match live in India. SonyLIV would provide the online live streaming of the event.

Check the tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)