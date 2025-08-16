Looking for their third win of the DPL 2025, West Delhi Lions will clash against New Delhi Tigers in match 23rd of the Delhi Premier League 2025. The West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers DPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, August 16, and will begin at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers DPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans can watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide DPL 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans will need to purchase either match-specific passes or a tour pass for all games. ODW vs SDS Dream11 Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for DPL 2025 22nd T20 and Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match?

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Live Streaming Online

West Delhi Lions take on New Delhi Tigers in a high-voltage Match 23 of the Adani Delhi Premier League 2025. 🏏 Who will roar the loudest? 🔥 West Delhi Lions | New Delhi Tigers | Nitish Rana | Himmat Singh | #AdaniDPL2025 #DPL2025 #DPL #T20 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ZmzF3OESiL — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 16, 2025

