Hollywood and WWE star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wished former wrestling colleague Scott Hall a speedy recovery after the latter was reportedly put on life support following three heart attacks. Hall, who was famously known as 'Razor Ramon' had hip surgery after which these complications began.

See His Tweet:

Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend. Stay strong! We need the “bad guy” back in the game 💪🏾🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)