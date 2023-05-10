Erling Haaland's father Alfie Haaland, denied throwing peanuts at the fans while in his VIP seat during the Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL semifinal. Haaland did not find a goal to his name and his father was accused of throwing peanuts at the Real Madrid fans. Video emerged of him being escorted out by security officials. The former Manchester City player took to social media and while responding to a claim that he was throwing peanuts, stated that he had a 'good banter' with Real Madrid fans who were not happy when City scored.

Ok. I did not. Not true.We had some good banter with Madrid fans. They were not happy when City scored. Typical. Then we had to move 50 meters away. Nothing more. All happy. Well nearly…😉 https://t.co/tOQPToxEKN — Alfie Haaland (@alfiehaaland) May 10, 2023

