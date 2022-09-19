Napoli extended their winning run to five games in all competitions and moved back to the top of the Serie A table with a 2-1 victory over AC Milan. The visitors took a lead through a Matteo Politano penalty before Milan's Olivier Giroud scored an equaliser. Giovanni Simeone striked a late goal and helped Napoli to secure the win.

