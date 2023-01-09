Tammy Abraham scored in the dying stages of the match as Roma were able to win one point in a 2-2 draw against AC Milan in Serie A 2022-23 on Monday, January 9. The England striker found the back of the net in injury time after Roma had found an opener in the 87th minute through Roger Ibanez. Jose Mourinho's side trailed 0-2 for a good part of the match with Pierre Kalulu and Tommaso Pobega scoring for AC Milan in the 30th and 77th minutes. But two goals towards the end helped Roma rescue at least one point from the match. You can watch the goal video highlights of the match here. Atletico Madrid 0-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2022–23: Ousmane Dembele Scores in Catalan Giants’ Victory but Both Sides See Red Cards (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

AC Milan vs Roma Result:

𝗙𝗧 An impressive late @ASRomaEN push gives the Giallorossi a valuable away point 🐺 #MilanRoma pic.twitter.com/i9EOVwx6gi — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) January 8, 2023

