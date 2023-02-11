AC Milan will take on the challenge of Torino as they host them in the latest round of fixtures of Serie A -2022-23. The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan vs Torino will be played at the iconic San Siro in Milan. The match will be played on February 11, starting at 1.15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 has the broadcasting rights for the Serie A 2022-23. You can watch the Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan vs Torino live on Sports 18/HD channels. Fans can use the JioCinema app or website to watch live streaming of this contest. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema Feature in the List of Finalists For FIFA Men's Best Player Award 2022.

AC Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Serie A On Sports 18

