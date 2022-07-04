Kerala Blasters star Adrian Luna has announced the demise of his six-year-old daughter Julieta. Taking to Instagram, the footballer shared a heartfelt note stating that the little one passed away on April 9. Revealing that she suffered from cystic fibrosis, Luna wrote, "Julieta, my falls to be able to thank you because the little or much I know, I owe it to you."

See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian Luna (@a.luna21)

