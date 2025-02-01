Playing their third match this season, Al-Hilal took on Al-Akhdoud in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25, where the table-toppers showcased their superior skills and stamped their authority as leaders. Kaio Cesar opened the scoring for league leaders, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic doubled the scoreline just on the brink of half-time. The first of Marcos Leonardo's two goals came in the 45th minute, then 10 minutes later in the 55th, which ensured Al-Hilal won the clash comprehensively 4-0. This win means Al-Hilil stretched their lead on top of the table, now up to three points ahead of second-ranked Al-Ittihad. Rodrygo Lauds Neymar’s Return to Santos, Says ‘The Prince is Back’ (See Post).

Al-Hilal 4-0 Al-Akhdoud Score

Final whistle! 4 goals, clean sheet, job done! ✅ ⚽ pic.twitter.com/sAnk6qEgRJ — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) January 31, 2025

