Brazilian Striker Neymar Jr.’s stint at the Saudi Pro League has come to an end with the player and his club – Al-Hilal mutually agreeing to terminate the contract. After many speculations, the star striker is returning to his boyhood club Santos. Fellow Brazilian striker and ‘fan’ Rodrygo showed his support to the move and even mentioned that ‘Saint Nation can you celebrate, the Prince is back’. Check out the post below. Neymar Shares Emotional Post For Al-Hilal Fans After Mutually Agreeing Contract Termination with Saudi Pro League Side (See Post).

Post Shared by Rodrygo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodrygo Goes - RG 💜⚡️🇧🇷 (@rodrygogoes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)