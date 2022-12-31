Al Khaleej will cross swords with Al Nassr in the latest round of fixtures in the Saudi Pro League. The match is scheduled to be played at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium at Dammam. The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match is slated to kick-off at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Al Khaleej is currently 14th in the Pro League with 4 points. Meanwhile, Al Nassr is currently 1st in the Pro League with 23 points. In the last 10 games, they have won 7 times, drawn twice, and lost once. No live telecast of the game is available for the fans in India s there is no broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League in India. There is no confirmed live streaming information available as well, but fans can still access the live streaming as the streaming rights to many of the regions national league games are split between three providers: OneFootball, YouTube, and Eleven Sports. Cristiano Ronaldo Presented Al Nassr’s Jersey No. 7 As Transfer Deal Confirmed (See Pic).

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

غـدًا السبت 🤩 🆚 | ⁧#النصر_الخليج⁩ ⏱ | الثامنة والنصف مساءً 📍 | في الدمـام والموعد بإذن الله ⁧#نصر⁩ 💛 pic.twitter.com/XtEWaepzcX — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) December 30, 2022

