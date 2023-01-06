Al-Nassr would be hoping to consolidate their lead at the top of the points table when they face Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 latest round of fixtures on Friday. The match was originally scheduled to be played on Thursday, but due to bad weather conditions and persistent rain affecting stadium electricity, the match was postponed by 24 hours. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. Fans in India however, cannot watch the live telecast of the game but they can watch online live streaming of matches in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Shahid. Cristiano Ronaldo To Live-In With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Breaking Saudi Arabia Law.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Live Streaming and Telecast Details

بعد استقدام أفضل لاعب في العالم الحاصل على 5 كرات ذهبية و34 لقباً في تاريخه النصر يسعى للمحافظة على الصدارة عبر بوابة الطائي اشترك في باقة الرياضة وشاهد جميع المباريات والعديد من الأحداث الرياضية بتقنية HD على شاهد#دوري_روشن_السعودي#SSC#الرياضة_على_شاهدhttps://t.co/o9rF8WpCaK pic.twitter.com/qIbGWqx1WA — SHAHID (@ShahidVOD) January 4, 2023

