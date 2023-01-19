Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action against each other when PSG face a combined team of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in the form of Riyadh All-Stars XI in a highly-anticipated mid-season friendly match. The clash is set to take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh and will begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available in India with there being no official broadcast partner. Fans however, can enjoy live streaming of this match on PSG TV, PSG's official YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels. The match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for fans in India.

Al-Nassr vs PSG Live on YouTube:

Watch Paris Saint-Germain 🆚 Riyadh Season Team (kick-off at 6:00PM CET) live on YouTube! Livestream available in the United States + Canada 🇺🇸🇨🇦↓#PSGQatarTour2023 | #PSGRiyadhSeasonTeam https://t.co/K0UylbuQMf — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 19, 2023

Al-Nassr vs PSG Live Streaming Details on Other Platforms:

Al-Nassr vs PSG Live Streaming on JioCinema:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)