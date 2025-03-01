Al-Nassr's up and down form continued as they visited Sakakah to take on Al-Orobah in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Omar Al Somah gave the hosts an early lead in the first half, but Nawaf Boushal hit back for the visitors, leveling the scoreline in the 51st minute. However, Iceland international Johann Berg Gudmundsson had other plans and found the back of the net in the 65th minute to hand Al-Orobah the lead, which the home side maintained till the whistle. This loss has put all Al-Nassr title hopes up in the air, with leaders Al-Ittihad sitting on 56 points in the standings with one game in hand. Cristiano Ronaldo had another tough evening on the field. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Header, Sadio Mane on Target As Al-Nassr Beat Al-Wehda 2-0 to Bounce Back to Winning Ways in Saudi Pro League 2024-25 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Al-Nassr Gets Downed 2-1

Goal and Match Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)