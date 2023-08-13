The Arab Club Champions Cup final 2023 ended in favour of Al-Nassr who defeated Al-Hilal 2-1 to lift the trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo produced a sensational performance as he scored two goals to inspire a comeback despite his side getting reduced to 10 men. Initially, it was Al-Hilal who took the lead in the game but Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace ensured Al-Nassr emerged as winners in the summit clash despite playing with 10 men. However, at the end of the match, chaos erupted as Al-Nassr’s Anderson Talisca got into a fight with Al-Hilal’s Ali Al-Bulaihi after the former tried to plant a flag in the center of the field. Following Al-Nassr’s inspiring win, Brazilian player Anderson Talisca entered the field with a big flag donning the club’s colour on it. He tried to plant the flag on the halfway point and that is when Al-Hilal’s Al-Bulaihi intercepted and tried to snatch the flag from him.

Anderson Talisca Gets Into a Massive Fight

🔥 A brawl erupted as Anderson Talisca attempted to plant a flag in the center of the field following the championship win!pic.twitter.com/2aARA7Bjou — La Millie Sports (@lamilliesports) August 13, 2023

