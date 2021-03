Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves the Field After Being Denied Winning Goal In During Serbia vs Portugal Clash in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers!!

🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch before the final whistle at the end of the Serbia-Portugal game, and threw his captain's armband in frustration. #WCQ pic.twitter.com/vyq50JpCiu — Nhyiraba Nana Kofi (@NhyirabaNanaKo3) March 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)