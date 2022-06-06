Lionel Messi was at his absolute best in the friendly against Estonia as the Argentine skipper scored five times to lead Albiceleste to a sensational 5-0 win. Argentina played their last international game today until September.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)