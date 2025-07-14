Boca Juniors returned to action and faced off against Argentinos Juniors in Torneo Clausura 2025, which ended in a goalless draw as both teams shared a point each from their opening matches. Boca Juniors having been knocked out of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stage, wanted to start the Argentine Clausura competition with a win, but despite several tries at goal, failed to go past Argentinos Juniors goalkeeper Diego Rodriguez. Boca Juniors, currently sixth in the standings, play Club Atletico Union next on Friday in Torneo Clausura 2025. Chelsea Win FIFA Club World Cup 2025; Cole Palmer Scores Brace, Joao Pedro Finds Net As The Blues Beat Paris Saint-Germain To Lift Second CWC Title.

Boca Juniors Plays Out A Goalless Draw

