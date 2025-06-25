Auckland City FC are locking horns with Club Atlético Boca Juniors in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Auckland City vs Boca Juniors FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game is scheduled to be played at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee. The Auckland City vs Boca Juniors clash will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, June 25. Fans in India, will not be able to watch Auckland City vs Boca Juniors live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will be able to watch the Auckland City vs Boca Juniors FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Harry Kane, Michael Olise Score As The Bavarians Reach Round of 16.

Auckland City vs Boca Juniors FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

