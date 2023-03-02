Arsenal will hope to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League 2022-23 points table when they face Everton in a home match in the Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, March 2. The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, starting at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 1/HD will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Just Fontaine, Legendary French Footballer, Passes Away at 89.

Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It’s an uphill battle for both - the table toppers and Everton! Will Arsenal take a 5-point lead or will #SeanDyche manage to steal 3 crucial points? Tune-in tomorrow, 12:30 AM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/E8wqwnM9oj — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 1, 2023

