Liverpool are now out of the UEFA Europa League 2023–24 title race after they failed to turn the tide in the second leg. Atlanta comfortably won the quarter-final first leg by a scoreline of 3-0 and came in the second leg with a good advantage. Liverpool failed to score goals even after having the majority of the ball possession during the game. Mohamed Salah was the sole scorer as he converted a penalty for Liverpool in the seventh minute. No one else from the team scored a goal. The quarter-final match ended with a scoreline of 3-1 including both legs. Atlanta seals the semi-final spot. West Ham 1–1 Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League 2023–24: Jeremie Frimpong Scores As Xabi Alonso and Co Seal Semi-Final Berth.

Atlanta 0–1 Liverpool

Defeat on the night but victory over the tie 👏#UEL pic.twitter.com/dYV5APPWMn— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 18, 2024

