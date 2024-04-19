Bayer Leverkusen are coming close to clinching another trophy this season as they have now beaten West Ham in the UEL 2023-24 quarterfinal to seal a position in the semi-finals of the competition. Jeremie Frimpong was the sole goal scorer from the Bayer Leverkusen side and his goal came in the 89th minute of the game. Leverkusen came into the match with a significant advantage as they won the first leg with a 2-0 scoreline. West Ham was only able to score a single goal in the quarter-final second leg which was not enough. Bayer Leverkusen won the tie with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline including both quarter-final legs. Manchester City 1(3)-1(4) Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Los Blancos Prevail Over Cityzens on Penalties To Qualify for Semi-Finals.

Bayer Leverkusen Prevails

