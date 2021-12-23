Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of the points table with a gritty 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga 2021-22 on Thursday. Karim Benzema struck a brace that included a wonder goal to help his side win all three points. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)