ATK Mohun Bagan will play their final group stage clash against the Indian Navy at the Durand Cup 2022 at Kishore Bharati krirangan. The match would be played on August 31, 2022 and will start at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sport18 1 SD/HD and Sports18 Khel TV will provide live telecast of the clash while fans can also watch online live streaming of the fixture on the Voot Select app or website.

MATCHDAY! We take on Indian Navy Football Team in our final group stage clash!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon pic.twitter.com/3lhlNnQgIK — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) August 31, 2022

