Lionel Messi starred with a superb goal as Inter Miami registered a comeback victory over Atlanta United in MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 on Monday, March 17. The Herons found themselves a goal down early on when Emmanuel Latte Lath found the back of the net in the 11th minute. However, nine minutes later, it was the talismanic Lionel Messi who made the most of some poor defending as he lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper for the equaliser. It was Fafa Picault who found the winner for Inter Miami with a strike in the dying stages of the game. With this victory, Inter Miami moved to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Cavalier SC 0-2 Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi Hit Goal Each As Herons Qualify For Quarterfinals.

Redemption for Miami. What a game. pic.twitter.com/J5yuO2qD9b — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 17, 2025

