Barcelona displayed a dominant football after they went on to defeat Atletico Madrid in an away game of La Liga 2023-24. Joao Felix broke the deadlock after scoring the match's first goal in the 38th minute. Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez then scored a goal each which gave Barcelona a 3-0 lead in the match. Atletico Madrid wasn't able to make a comeback and lost the match. Barcelona are now in the second spot in the La Liga 2023- 24 points table.

Atletico Madrid 0–3 Barcelona

