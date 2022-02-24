Anthony Elanga scored in the dying minutes of the game as Manchester United came out with a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in Spain. Joao Felix had given the Madrid side an early lead in the game. The teams will meet again in two weeks' time with no away goals rule in the competition.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)