Real Madrid secure another comeback victory in a knockout tournament, this time in the Copa del Rey 2022-23 semifinal, turning around a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to a complete and comprehensive victory in the second leg away at Camp Nou. A 4-0 win in the second leg, which comprised a Karim Benzema hat-trick, ensured Real Madrid enter the final of Copa del Rey after nine years. The match started evenly with Barcelona playing well, but the counter-attacking goal from Vinicius Jr, which gave Real Madrid the lead late in first half. toppled the balance of the game in Real Madrid's favour and in the second half, it was a total domination with possibilities of the goal count increasing further. This is the first time Los Blancos has beaten Barcelona by four goals at Camp Nou since a 5-1 win in 1963.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semifinal Result

