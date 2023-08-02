LaLiga Champions, Barcelona, concluded their pre-season club friendly campaign with a well-deserved 1-0 victory over Serie A giants AC Milan. A sensational strike in the second half saw Ansu Fati scoring a brilliant goal. The first half saw Barcelona coming with new ideas and more attacking desire. While the second half saw Ansu Fati and defender Alejandro Balde coming on in the second half to threaten Milan defenders as the two paired up for a brilliant goal in the 55th minute.

Barcelona Beat AC Milan 1-0

