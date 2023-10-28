Jude Bellingham continued his fine form this season with a sensational double that helped Real Madrid stage a comeback and beat Barcelona 2-1 in the La Liga 2023-24 season's first El Clasico on October 28. The English midfielder scored in the 68th and 90+2 minutes to help Real Madrid clinch this big win after Ilkay Gundogan had given Barcelona the lead as early as in the sixth minute of the match. With this victory, Real Madrid have moved to the top of the La Liga 2023-24 points table.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Result

