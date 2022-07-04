Barcelona have completed their first signing of the summer transfer window in free agent Franck Kessie. The midfielder, who left Serie A champions AC Milan at the end of last season, had reportedly signed a deal with Barcelona last month. The club announced this signing on social media.

✍️ Barça sign Franck Kessie until 2026! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 4, 2022

