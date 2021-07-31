La Liga giants Barcelona would go up against Stuttgart in a friendly match as part of their pre-season, on July 31, Saturday. The match would start at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the Mercedes Benz-Arena in Germany. It might not be live telecasted in India but fans can watch the match on Barcelona's official channel, Barca TV+.

You can check the details here:

𝙆𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙊𝙁𝙁 !! Stuttgart 🆚 Barça 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖̧𝗔 𝗧𝗩+ 🖥 https://t.co/BEKCo6aULg pic.twitter.com/DfxkSVNXkd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 31, 2021

