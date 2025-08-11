In a one-sided contest, La Liga 2024-25 champions, Barcelona, absolutely mauled their opponents Como and ended up winning the Joan Gamper Trophy 2025. Fermin Lopez opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 21st minute, and then doubled the score with a second goal in the 35th minute to claim a brace. Raphinha tripled the score for Barca, finding the net in the 37th minute. Young sensation Lamine Yamal also got on the scoresheet, scoring the fourth goal for Barcelona FC moments before the first half. Four minutes after restarting in the second half, Yamal made his presence felt and found the back of the net for the second time to finish a brace for himself, handing Barcelona a five-goal lead, which remained till the end. Marc-Andre ter Stegen Reinstated As Barcelona Captain After Medical Report Dispute With Club.

Barcelona Win Joan Gamper Trophy 2025

