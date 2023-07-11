Cranes were at work as they ripped apart Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou stadium as the stadium gets set for renovation. Video footage of the demolition work surfaced on social media, which has left many fans sad. The stadium is set to get refurbished at a cost of £ 1.5 billion. Barcelona will be playing their matches at the Olympic Stadium in the upcoming season.Lionel Messi to Return to Barcelona! Club President Joan Laporta Reveals Date for Argentina Star's Potential Tribute at Revamped Camp Nou.

