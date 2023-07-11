Cranes were at work as they ripped apart Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou stadium as the stadium gets set for renovation. Video footage of the demolition work surfaced on social media, which has left many fans sad. The stadium is set to get refurbished at a cost of £ 1.5 billion. Barcelona will be playing their matches at the Olympic Stadium in the upcoming season.Lionel Messi to Return to Barcelona! Club President Joan Laporta Reveals Date for Argentina Star's Potential Tribute at Revamped Camp Nou.

Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium Being Demolished

💔 Imágenes no aptas para nostálgicos: así se derrumba el Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/FZCLH5AFAG — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) July 10, 2023

'Eerie Sight'

An eerie sight - the Nou Camp being demolished https://t.co/rtghWbc3G9 — Simon Watts (@Si_Watts) July 10, 2023

'Not Good'

This is not good. Iconic places need to be taken care of, not knocked down. https://t.co/Mudwao0HZA — Raza (@_beingNumb) July 10, 2023

'Wasn't Ready for This'

My heart wasn't ready for this. Oh, man. https://t.co/c95B8e4GIn — Michael Potts (@MichaelPotts_) July 10, 2023

Another Fan Left sad

I don’t even wanna look https://t.co/R1oN0foTxf — theonation (@thejkrapture) July 10, 2023

'Heart Break'

