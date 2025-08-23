Harry Kane scored a sensational hat-trick as Bayern Munich started their Bundesliga 2025-26 campaign on an emphatic note, beating RB Leipzig 6-0 at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday, August 23. The German champions dished out an emphatic performance at home and this statement win would send a clear message to their potential rivals in the Bundesliga title race this season. Michael Olise scored the opener at the Allianz Arena in the 27th minute and Bayern Munich's new signing, Luis Diaz, got off the mark just five minutes later with a goal of his own. Michael Olise scored his second of the night in the 42nd minute to keep Bayern Munich 3-0 up at half-time. After the break, Harry Kane stole the show with a hat-trick inside 13 minutes (64', 74' and 77') as the Bavarians went on to win the match 6-0. Bayern Munich Win German Super Cup 2025; Harry Kane, Luis Diaz Find Net As The Bavarians Beat VfB Stuttgart To Clinch Title.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Result

Watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Goal Video Highlights:

